Coty Inc. [COTY] is 11.54% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coty Inc. [NYSE: COTY] traded at a low on 10/15/21, posting a -0.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.83. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Coty Agrees to Sell Partial Stake in Wella to KKR at a 50% Valuation Premium Versus Initial Wella Sale in Exchange for Approximately Half of the Preferred Coty Shares Owned by KKR.

Transaction Further Simplifies Coty’s Capital Structure by Reducing KKR’s As-Converted Ownership of Coty to 5.2%.

Coty Will Continue to Own 30.6% of Wella, With a $1.38B Implied Value for the Retained Stake.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5885270 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coty Inc. stands at 4.31% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.83%.

The market cap for COTY stock reached $6.56 billion, with 765.40 million shares outstanding and 375.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.71M shares, COTY reached a trading volume of 5885270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coty Inc. [COTY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COTY shares is $11.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Coty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Coty Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4 to $5, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on COTY stock. On November 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for COTY shares from 4.50 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coty Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for COTY in the course of the last twelve months was 45.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has COTY stock performed recently?

Coty Inc. [COTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76. With this latest performance, COTY shares dropped by -5.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.66 for Coty Inc. [COTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.35, while it was recorded at 7.73 for the last single week of trading, and 8.40 for the last 200 days.

Coty Inc. [COTY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coty Inc. [COTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +54.35. Coty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.38.

Return on Total Capital for COTY is now 1.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coty Inc. [COTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.93. Additionally, COTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 234.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coty Inc. [COTY] managed to generate an average of -$5,599 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Coty Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for Coty Inc. [COTY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coty Inc. go to -5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Coty Inc. [COTY]

There are presently around $1,655 million, or 27.30% of COTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COTY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,539,868, which is approximately -4.727% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,917,601 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $218.59 million in COTY stocks shares; and SEGALL BRYANT & HAMILL, LLC, currently with $99.71 million in COTY stock with ownership of nearly 55.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Coty Inc. [NYSE:COTY] by around 32,570,384 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 28,647,602 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 150,110,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,328,523 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COTY stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,393,882 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,404,209 shares during the same period.