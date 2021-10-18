ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell -50.82% so far this year. What now?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] traded at a low on 10/15/21, posting a -1.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $19.71. The company report on October 6, 2021 that ChargePoint Leads Charge Across Europe with Strategic Acquisitions, Pioneering R&D Facilities and Growing Team.

Momentum milestones accelerate the pace of vehicle electrification across Europe.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle (EV) charging network operating in North America and Europe, announced significant milestones, including the closing of its previously announced acquisition of leading European electric mobility platform has·to·be.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4535491 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.22%.

The market cap for CHPT stock reached $6.45 billion, with 327.16 million shares outstanding and 315.85 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 4535491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

How has CHPT stock performed recently?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, CHPT shares dropped by -4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.19, while it was recorded at 19.74 for the last single week of trading, and 27.33 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CHPT is now -4.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -220.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] managed to generate an average of -$378,083 per employee.ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Insider trade positions for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $1,904 million, or 72.80% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: RHO CAPITAL PARTNERS INC with ownership of 24,142,341, which is approximately -3.647% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 14,114,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.19 million in CHPT stocks shares; and SPT INVEST MANAGEMENT SARL, currently with $231.67 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 29,053,269 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 9,439,702 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 58,130,729 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,623,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,701,485 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,657,160 shares during the same period.