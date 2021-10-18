Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain 93.05% so far this year. What now?

Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE: CVE] closed the trading session at $11.66 on 10/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.64, while the highest price level was $12.04. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Cenovus and Headwater announce the closing of $227.5 million bought deal secondary offering of Headwater common shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) (“Cenovus”) and Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSX: HWX) (“Headwater” or the “Company”) have closed the previously announced bought deal secondary offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of Headwater (the “Common Shares”). The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis, pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated effective September 27, 2021 among the Company, Cenovus, Cenovus Marten Hills Partnership, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cenovus (the “Selling Shareholder”), and a syndicate of underwriters led by Peters & Co. Limited and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and including CIBC World Markets Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., and TD Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Underwriters”).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 93.05 percent and weekly performance of 3.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 48.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 31.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 50.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.98M shares, CVE reached to a volume of 9106988 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVE shares is $10.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Cenovus Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Cenovus Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cenovus Energy Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVE in the course of the last twelve months was 11.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVE stock trade performance evaluation

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.37. With this latest performance, CVE shares gained by 31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 204.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.75 for Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 11.52 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.19 and a Gross Margin at -9.99. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for CVE is now -5.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.78. Additionally, CVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE] managed to generate an average of -$985,910 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Cenovus Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Cenovus Energy Inc. [CVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,671 million, or 73.10% of CVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 200,918,135, which is approximately -6.89% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CONOCOPHILLIPS, holding 188,080,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.19 billion in CVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $818.39 million in CVE stock with ownership of nearly -18.639% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cenovus Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Cenovus Energy Inc. [NYSE:CVE] by around 95,512,313 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 122,635,506 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 782,812,662 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,000,960,481 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVE stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,021,574 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 11,988,816 shares during the same period.