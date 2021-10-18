Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] – find out why.

PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ: PAVM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.60% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.30%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Lucid Diagnostics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) (“Lucid”) a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (“PAVmed”), announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Lucid. The gross proceeds to Lucid from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by Lucid, are expected to be $70,000,000. In addition, Lucid has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock from Lucid at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Lucid’s common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “LUCD” on October 14, 2021. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, PAVM stock rose by 205.53%. The one-year PAVmed Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.51. The average equity rating for PAVM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $546.04 million, with 82.23 million shares outstanding and 74.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, PAVM stock reached a trading volume of 5255318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAVM shares is $8.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for PAVmed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2020, representing the official price target for PAVmed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on PAVM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PAVmed Inc. is set at 0.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.48.

PAVM Stock Performance Analysis:

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.30. With this latest performance, PAVM shares dropped by -20.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.03 for PAVmed Inc. [PAVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.61, while it was recorded at 7.20 for the last single week of trading, and 5.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PAVmed Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for PAVM is now -259.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -582.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 789.03. Additionally, PAVM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 75.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] managed to generate an average of -$1,371,040 per employee.PAVmed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.70 and a Current Ratio set at 8.70.

PAVmed Inc. [PAVM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $128 million, or 25.00% of PAVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,645,663, which is approximately 6.698% of the company’s market cap and around 12.35% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,037,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.55 million in PAVM stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $8.51 million in PAVM stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PAVmed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in PAVmed Inc. [NASDAQ:PAVM] by around 5,469,202 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 2,563,101 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 13,008,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,040,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAVM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,927,266 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,442,287 shares during the same period.