Barclays lifts Enbridge Inc. [ENB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Enbridge Inc. [NYSE: ENB] closed the trading session at $42.56 on 10/15/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $42.515, while the highest price level was $42.78. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Enbridge ESG Forum 2021: Introduction.

Sustainability is central to everything we do. We've set ambitious goals to lower our emissions, strengthen our industry-leading safety record, and diversify our workforce.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 33.04 percent and weekly performance of 2.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, ENB reached to a volume of 4231892 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enbridge Inc. [ENB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENB shares is $41.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Enbridge Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $35 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Enbridge Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enbridge Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ENB stock trade performance evaluation

Enbridge Inc. [ENB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, ENB shares gained by 6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Enbridge Inc. [ENB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.87, while it was recorded at 42.08 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enbridge Inc. [ENB] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +36.75. Enbridge Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.65.

Return on Total Capital for ENB is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.25. Additionally, ENB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enbridge Inc. [ENB] managed to generate an average of $300,268 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Enbridge Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enbridge Inc. [ENB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enbridge Inc. go to 4.86%.

Enbridge Inc. [ENB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,456 million, or 70.50% of ENB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENB stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 158,518,111, which is approximately 1.923% of the company’s market cap and around 9.20% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 67,416,867 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.87 billion in ENB stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.75 billion in ENB stock with ownership of nearly -4.139% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enbridge Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 559 institutional holders increased their position in Enbridge Inc. [NYSE:ENB] by around 71,540,639 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 71,408,308 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 854,617,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 997,566,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENB stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,225,100 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,315,644 shares during the same period.