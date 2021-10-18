Avangrid Inc. [AGR] Is Currently -3.77 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Avangrid Inc. [NYSE: AGR] loss -3.77% or -2.0 points to close at $51.02 with a heavy trading volume of 4099136 shares. The company report on October 13, 2021 that AVANGRID Announces Changes to Renewables Leadership.

Bill White and Jose Antonio Miranda appointed Co-Presidents and CEOs of Avangrid Renewables.

AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced the appointment of Bill White and Jose Antonio Miranda as Co-Presidents & CEOs of Avangrid Renewables. Within this structure, White will serve as Offshore President & CEO and Miranda will serve as Onshore President & CEO effective immediately. The changes come as Alejandro de Hoz, President & CEO of Avangrid Renewables, has decided to leave the company.

It opened the trading session at $52.84, the shares rose to $52.86 and dropped to $50.98, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGR points out that the company has recorded -3.26% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 479.42K shares, AGR reached to a volume of 4099136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Avangrid Inc. [AGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGR shares is $52.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Avangrid Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Avangrid Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $55, while Janney kept a Buy rating on AGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avangrid Inc. is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.48.

Trading performance analysis for AGR stock

Avangrid Inc. [AGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.39. With this latest performance, AGR shares dropped by -0.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.37 for Avangrid Inc. [AGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.42, while it was recorded at 52.13 for the last single week of trading, and 50.60 for the last 200 days.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Avangrid Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Avangrid Inc. [AGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Avangrid Inc. go to 8.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Avangrid Inc. [AGR]

There are presently around $2,196 million, or 12.30% of AGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,165,447, which is approximately 24.041% of the company’s market cap and around 81.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 5,648,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $288.18 million in AGR stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $193.26 million in AGR stock with ownership of nearly -5.644% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Avangrid Inc. [NYSE:AGR] by around 5,045,297 shares. Additionally, 122 investors decreased positions by around 4,016,025 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 33,972,748 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,034,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGR stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 290,485 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 957,267 shares during the same period.