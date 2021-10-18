Amcor plc [AMCR] gain 1.53% so far this year. What now?

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 0.34% or 0.04 points to close at $11.95 with a heavy trading volume of 5236446 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Changes to Amcor plc Board of Directors.

Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC) announced that Achal Agarwal has been nominated as a non-executive director for election at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Wednesday November 10, 2021.

Mr. Agarwal most recently held several Global Executive Leadership roles at Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KCC) from 2008-2021, including Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer and President of KCC’s Asia Pacific region. Before joining Kimberly-Clark, Mr. Agarwal held various regional leadership positions at PepsiCo, including Chief Operating Officer of its beverages business in Greater China from 2002-2008. Mr. Agarwal holds a degree and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Delhi, and an Advanced Management Program degree from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. He serves as Chairman of the World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore (WWF-Singapore) and a non-executive director on the Board of SATS Ltd.

It opened the trading session at $11.97, the shares rose to $12.095 and dropped to $11.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMCR points out that the company has recorded 0.76% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.47% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, AMCR reached to a volume of 5236446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $12.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Amcor plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $13, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on AMCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, AMCR shares dropped by -1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.94 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.11, while it was recorded at 11.76 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 5.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]

There are presently around $7,210 million, or 41.30% of AMCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 107,051,786, which is approximately 10.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 101,066,419 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.21 billion in AMCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $669.73 million in AMCR stock with ownership of nearly 0.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

233 institutional holders increased their position in Amcor plc [NYSE:AMCR] by around 47,181,364 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 26,312,614 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 529,867,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 603,361,352 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCR stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,334,671 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,842,216 shares during the same period.