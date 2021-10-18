Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] moved up 3.89: Why It’s Important

Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ: AGC] traded at a high on 10/15/21, posting a 3.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.95. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Grab Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results.

Gross Merchandise Value reached an all-time high of $3.9 billion, up 62% year-over-year.

Adjusted Net Sales reached a new quarterly record of $550 million, increasing 92% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7654987 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Altimeter Growth Corp. stands at 3.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.66%.

The market cap for AGC stock reached $684.37 million, with 50.00 million shares outstanding and 41.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 814.52K shares, AGC reached a trading volume of 7654987 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]?

New Street have made an estimate for Altimeter Growth Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altimeter Growth Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has AGC stock performed recently?

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.52. With this latest performance, AGC shares gained by 3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.79% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.42, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 11.99 for the last 200 days.

Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC] managed to generate an average of -$65,499,944 per employee.Altimeter Growth Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for Altimeter Growth Corp. [AGC]

Positions in Altimeter Growth Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Altimeter Growth Corp. [NASDAQ:AGC] by around 26,590,220 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 5,445,147 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 2,762,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,797,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,041,833 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,028,535 shares during the same period.