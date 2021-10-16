Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] Stock trading around $181.90 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ: VRTX] gained 0.31% or 0.56 points to close at $181.90 with a heavy trading volume of 1902159 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Vertex’s Supplement to a New Drug Submission for KALYDECO® (ivacaftor) for Patients with Cystic Fibrosis Between the Ages of 4 Months and 18 Years with the R117H Mutation in the CFTR Gene Accepted for Priority Review by Health Canada.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Canada) (Nasdaq: VRTX) announced its Supplement to a New Drug Submission for PrKALYDECO® (ivacaftor) has been accepted for priority review by Health Canada for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) in patients from 4 months to 18 years of age and weighing at least 5 kg with the R117H mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

“We are pleased this submission has been accepted for Priority Review by Health Canada, and we hope that this will enable access for patients with the R117H mutation as soon as possible,” said Duncan McKechnie, Senior Vice President, North America Commercial Operations, Vertex Pharmaceuticals. “It’s our goal to ensure as many people as possible with cystic fibrosis are able to access treatments for the underlying cause of their CF.”.

It opened the trading session at $182.14, the shares rose to $184.19 and dropped to $181.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRTX points out that the company has recorded -17.09% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, VRTX reached to a volume of 1902159 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRTX shares is $258.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $170, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on VRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRTX in the course of the last twelve months was 26.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRTX stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.04. With this latest performance, VRTX shares dropped by -3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 190.12, while it was recorded at 180.39 for the last single week of trading, and 206.69 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.27 and a Gross Margin at +88.14. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.67.

Return on Total Capital for VRTX is now 35.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 33.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 27.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.85. Additionally, VRTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX] managed to generate an average of $797,543 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.18 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated go to 9.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [VRTX]

There are presently around $42,798 million, or 92.20% of VRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRTX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,360,089, which is approximately -3.646% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,249,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in VRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.38 billion in VRTX stock with ownership of nearly -20.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 503 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated [NASDAQ:VRTX] by around 23,779,655 shares. Additionally, 463 investors decreased positions by around 24,321,852 shares, while 124 investors held positions by with 187,181,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 235,282,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRTX stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,634,563 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,638,766 shares during the same period.