Market Analysts see Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gaining to $580. Time to buy?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] price surged by 2.60 percent to reach at $12.59. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Broadcom Awarded Customer of the Year by Google Cloud.

Google Cloud serves as critical part of Broadcom Software’s massive SaaS transformation.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) announced that it has received the Google Cloud Customer of the Year Award. This award was presented at the global digital experience, Google Cloud Next ’21.

A sum of 1826988 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.45M shares. Broadcom Inc. shares reached a high of $499.15 and dropped to a low of $490.815 until finishing in the latest session at $497.60.

The one-year AVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.83. The average equity rating for AVGO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $551.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $554 to $564. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Broadcom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $580 to $590, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AVGO stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AVGO shares from 550 to 600.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 10.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 26.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 29.04 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, AVGO shares dropped by -2.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.89 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 490.86, while it was recorded at 490.62 for the last single week of trading, and 471.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Broadcom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.24 and a Gross Margin at +46.68. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.40.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 7.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 174.42. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $141,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

AVGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 14.74%.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $166,365 million, or 82.30% of AVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGO stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 39,369,326, which is approximately 0.818% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 35,753,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.79 billion in AVGO stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $16.89 billion in AVGO stock with ownership of nearly 2.126% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Broadcom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 990 institutional holders increased their position in Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGO] by around 10,077,010 shares. Additionally, 601 investors decreased positions by around 12,754,400 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 311,503,209 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,334,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGO stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 824,585 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 619,792 shares during the same period.