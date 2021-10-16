Jefferies slashes price target on Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] – find out why.

Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE: SMAR] gained 5.11% on the last trading session, reaching $69.36 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Customers Recognize Smartsheet as the Leading Dynamic Platform to Adapt, Scale, and Achieve More in New Era of Work.

Company Places #1 on G2’s Project and Portfolio Management Software and Digital Asset Management Software Grid®.

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, and its Digital Asset Management offering (Brandfolder) have been recognized as leaders on G2’s Grid for Project and Portfolio Management Software and Grid for Digital Asset Management Software. As organizations adjust to the new era of hybrid work, Smartsheet’s platform enables teams across any industry to dynamically manage projects, automate workflows, and quickly build new, secure solutions to drive meaningful change.

Smartsheet Inc. represents 125.21 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $8.95 billion with the latest information. SMAR stock price has been found in the range of $67.465 to $70.575.

If compared to the average trading volume of 993.25K shares, SMAR reached a trading volume of 1913526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMAR shares is $91.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Smartsheet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $80 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Smartsheet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on SMAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smartsheet Inc. is set at 3.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.00.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, SMAR shares dropped by -4.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.03 for Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.32, while it was recorded at 66.09 for the last single week of trading, and 68.54 for the last 200 days.

Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] shares currently have an operating margin of -31.00 and a Gross Margin at +77.81. Smartsheet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.82.

Return on Total Capital for SMAR is now -20.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.89. Additionally, SMAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR] managed to generate an average of -$60,041 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Smartsheet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Smartsheet Inc. [SMAR]

There are presently around $7,733 million, or 89.50% of SMAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SMAR stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 14,098,398, which is approximately 0.414% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,944,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $759.1 million in SMAR stocks shares; and BROWN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $518.23 million in SMAR stock with ownership of nearly 12.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smartsheet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 210 institutional holders increased their position in Smartsheet Inc. [NYSE:SMAR] by around 18,467,678 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 16,671,419 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 76,354,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,493,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SMAR stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,998,746 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 9,789,232 shares during the same period.