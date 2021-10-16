Fortive Corporation [FTV] Revenue clocked in at $4.46 billion, up 2.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Fortive Corporation [NYSE: FTV] closed the trading session at $72.31 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $71.43, while the highest price level was $72.365. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Fortive Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call.

Fortive Corporation (“Fortive”) (NYSE: FTV) announced that it will webcast its earnings conference call for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, October 28, 2021 beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET and lasting approximately 1 hour.

The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the “Investors” section of Fortive’s website, www.fortive.com, under “Events/Presentations.” A replay of the webcast will be available at the same location shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available until the next quarterly earnings call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.10 percent and weekly performance of 1.23 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.43 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, FTV reached to a volume of 1931569 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fortive Corporation [FTV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTV shares is $83.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Fortive Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Fortive Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $70 to $80, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on FTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortive Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.33.

FTV stock trade performance evaluation

Fortive Corporation [FTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.23. With this latest performance, FTV shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.01 for Fortive Corporation [FTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.36, while it was recorded at 70.91 for the last single week of trading, and 70.96 for the last 200 days.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fortive Corporation [FTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +56.46. Fortive Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.34.

Return on Total Capital for FTV is now 4.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.43. Additionally, FTV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fortive Corporation [FTV] managed to generate an average of $85,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Fortive Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fortive Corporation [FTV] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fortive Corporation go to 10.17%.

Fortive Corporation [FTV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,726 million, or 92.90% of FTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,421,396, which is approximately 1.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 31,606,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.29 billion in FTV stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.28 billion in FTV stock with ownership of nearly -14.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fortive Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Fortive Corporation [NYSE:FTV] by around 35,381,615 shares. Additionally, 308 investors decreased positions by around 19,442,978 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 273,283,718 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,108,311 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTV stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,517,708 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,511,396 shares during the same period.