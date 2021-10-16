For NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO], Analyst sees a rise to $20. What next?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: NRBO] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on October 13, 2021 that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Recommendation from Independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee of Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of ANA001 in Hospitalized Patients with Moderate to Severe COVID-19.

Committee Advises Continuation of Trial Without Modification.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: NRBO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing multimodal disease-modifying therapies for viral, neuropathic and neurodegenerative diseases, announced that an independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) reviewed safety data from 36 patients treated in the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of NeuroBo’s lead drug candidate, ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation being developed as a potential treatment for COVID-19. Based on those findings, the DMC recommended the continuation of the trial without modification.

A sum of 1910743 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.61M shares. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $2.03 and dropped to a low of $1.83 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

The average equity rating for NRBO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

NRBO Stock Performance Analysis:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.48. With this latest performance, NRBO shares dropped by -49.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRBO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.79 for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.4922, while it was recorded at 1.9080 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8974 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NRBO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 30.80% of NRBO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRBO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 477,918, which is approximately -30.161% of the company’s market cap and around 38.41% of the total institutional ownership; MOUNT YALE INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 57,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in NRBO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $98000.0 in NRBO stock with ownership of nearly -77.759% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:NRBO] by around 208,370 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 861,482 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 220,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 849,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRBO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 178,018 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 302,554 shares during the same period.