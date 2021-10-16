Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] Revenue clocked in at $19.12 billion, up 32.82% YTD: What’s Next?

Eaton Corporation plc [NYSE: ETN] gained 4.03% or 6.18 points to close at $159.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2059579 shares. The company report on September 17, 2021 that Eaton to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Industrial Software & Automation Summit on September 23.

Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Aravind Yarlagadda, will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Industrial Software & Automation Summit on Thursday, September 23, at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

During the conference, Mr. Yarlagadda will participate in a fireside chat where he will discuss Eaton’s approach to digital innovation, including how Eaton’s Brightlayer digital foundation enables its transformation into an intelligent power management company.

It opened the trading session at $154.64, the shares rose to $159.95 and dropped to $153.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ETN points out that the company has recorded 13.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, ETN reached to a volume of 2059579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETN shares is $177.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Eaton Corporation plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Eaton Corporation plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $160, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on ETN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eaton Corporation plc is set at 3.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETN in the course of the last twelve months was 58.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for ETN stock

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, ETN shares dropped by -0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.84, while it was recorded at 154.14 for the last single week of trading, and 144.69 for the last 200 days.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Eaton Corporation plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Eaton Corporation plc [ETN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eaton Corporation plc go to 18.00%.