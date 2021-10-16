Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] Is Currently 2.28 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ: COUP] jumped around 5.73 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $256.50 at the close of the session, up 2.28%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Sonoco Deploys Coupa Pay to Modernize Payments.

Global packaging solutions leader can now benefit from increased control and visibility to streamline spend processes across its business.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP), a leader in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced that Sonoco, a global packaging solutions leader with more than $5 billion in annual revenue, has successfully deployed Coupa Pay and virtual cards across the organization to gain enhanced visibility and control into its spend and transform business processes.

Coupa Software Incorporated stock is now -24.32% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. COUP Stock saw the intraday high of $259.87 and lowest of $251.94 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 377.04, which means current price is +26.04% above from all time high which was touched on 02/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, COUP reached a trading volume of 1942503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COUP shares is $299.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COUP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Coupa Software Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $300 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupa Software Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $305 to $255, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on COUP stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for COUP shares from 386 to 326.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupa Software Incorporated is set at 10.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for COUP in the course of the last twelve months was 190.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has COUP stock performed recently?

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.93. With this latest performance, COUP shares gained by 6.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.81 for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.34, while it was recorded at 238.17 for the last single week of trading, and 264.14 for the last 200 days.

Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coupa Software Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coupa Software Incorporated go to 34.50%.

Insider trade positions for Coupa Software Incorporated [COUP]

There are presently around $19,319 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUP stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 9,175,563, which is approximately 3.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 6,742,584 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in COUP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.71 billion in COUP stock with ownership of nearly 1.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

241 institutional holders increased their position in Coupa Software Incorporated [NASDAQ:COUP] by around 9,672,419 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 9,532,397 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 56,113,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,318,414 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUP stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,760,360 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 2,663,047 shares during the same period.