Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] Stock trading around $22.68 per share: What’s Next?

Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ: CGNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.49%. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Cognyte Announces Second Quarter Results.

Double-Digit Revenue Growth with Significant Gross Margin Expansion.

Strong Results Reflect Momentum from Security Analytics Platform.

The average equity rating for CGNT stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 billion, with 66.41 million shares outstanding and 66.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 551.17K shares, CGNT stock reached a trading volume of 1887032 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Cognyte Software Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Cognyte Software Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on CGNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognyte Software Ltd. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03.

CGNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, CGNT shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.14, while it was recorded at 22.14 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Cognyte Software Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.22. Cognyte Software Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.20.

Return on Total Capital for CGNT is now 4.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.10. Additionally, CGNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] managed to generate an average of $7,028 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Cognyte Software Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Cognyte Software Ltd. [CGNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,336 million, or 88.10% of CGNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,949,879, which is approximately -0.002% of the company’s market cap and around 1.14% of the total institutional ownership; CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, holding 4,303,410 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97.6 million in CGNT stocks shares; and VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $94.99 million in CGNT stock with ownership of nearly 39.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognyte Software Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Cognyte Software Ltd. [NASDAQ:CGNT] by around 12,090,906 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,694,250 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 33,142,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,927,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNT stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,824,041 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,908,449 shares during the same period.