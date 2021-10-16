BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] is -14.19% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BIGC] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 5.50 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $55.05. The company report on October 13, 2021 that BigCommerce, CMA CGM Group Partner to Power End-to-End Ecommerce Solutions for Thousands of Global Merchants.

Trailblazing collaboration between industry leaders extends world-class ecommerce capabilities that enable B2B and B2C businesses to digitalize and expand to new markets.

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, and subsidiary NewOxatis, a leading publisher of ecommerce solutions, announced a strategic partnership to enable thousands of NewOxatis’ merchants to build world-class digital storefronts powered by BigCommerce. With the “NewOxatis powered by BigCommerce” product, the enterprise partnership provides NewOxatis merchants with access to best-in-breed technology, preeminent tech and agency partnerships and cross-channel expansion so they can create powerful online consumer experiences.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1917698 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at 4.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.60%.

The market cap for BIGC stock reached $4.01 billion, with 70.62 million shares outstanding and 60.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, BIGC reached a trading volume of 1917698 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIGC shares is $74.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2021, representing the official price target for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on BIGC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. is set at 2.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.79.

How has BIGC stock performed recently?

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.13. With this latest performance, BIGC shares dropped by -1.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.52 for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.31, while it was recorded at 51.58 for the last single week of trading, and 60.80 for the last 200 days.

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.21. BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.65.

Return on Total Capital for BIGC is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.31. Additionally, BIGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC] managed to generate an average of -$46,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Insider trade positions for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [BIGC]

There are presently around $2,601 million, or 74.60% of BIGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIGC stocks are: GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,602,763, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,063,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.77 million in BIGC stocks shares; and MATRIX CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LP, currently with $258.74 million in BIGC stock with ownership of nearly 20.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in BigCommerce Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BIGC] by around 12,909,214 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 8,146,807 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 26,188,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 47,244,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIGC stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,677,217 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 6,479,909 shares during the same period.