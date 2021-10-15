Wolfe Research slashes price target on Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] – find out why.

Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE: TFC] jumped around 0.72 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $60.64 at the close of the session, up 1.20%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Truist Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

In a world where, on average, 1 in 4 people live with a disability, Truist offers an inclusive environment for our differently-abled teammates and clients, including those caring for loved ones with disabilities. For example, our Empathy Lab explores the experiences of those with different abilities, including cognitive, physical and vision, to understand how our services can meet the needs of all clients. Our Accessibility Team finds the fight workplace accommodations for our teammates with disabilities or medical needs. In addition, we ensure a diverse talent pipeline through our inclusive hiring programs by partnering with organizations such as the Center for the Visually Impaired/Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs, Disability Rights Advocates and Disabled American Veterans.

Truist Financial Corporation stock is now 26.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TFC Stock saw the intraday high of $60.64 and lowest of $59.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.69, which means current price is +29.83% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, TFC reached a trading volume of 4488887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TFC shares is $63.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Truist Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $63 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Truist Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $49, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on TFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Truist Financial Corporation is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for TFC in the course of the last twelve months was 24.32.

How has TFC stock performed recently?

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, TFC shares gained by 9.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.16 for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.33, while it was recorded at 60.37 for the last single week of trading, and 56.59 for the last 200 days.

Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Truist Financial Corporation go to 8.90%.

Insider trade positions for Truist Financial Corporation [TFC]

There are presently around $58,901 million, or 73.60% of TFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 107,677,573, which is approximately 0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 93,724,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.68 billion in TFC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.77 billion in TFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.31% of the company’s market capitalization.

698 institutional holders increased their position in Truist Financial Corporation [NYSE:TFC] by around 41,007,608 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 49,558,618 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 880,753,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 971,319,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TFC stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,199,003 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 4,843,534 shares during the same period.