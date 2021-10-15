why Thor Industries Inc. [THO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $138.63

Thor Industries Inc. [NYSE: THO] slipped around -10.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $111.22 at the close of the session, down -8.47%. The company report on October 15, 2021 that THOR Industries Announces Closing Of $500 Million Of Senior Unsecured Notes.

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) (“Company” or “THOR”) announced the closing on October 14, 2021 of its previously announced offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of 4.000% Senior Notes due 2029 (the “Notes”). The offering size was increased from the previously announced offering size of $400 million aggregate principal amount of notes. The Notes will mature on October 15, 2029.

The Company also announced that on October 14, 2021, with the proceeds from the offering together with cash on hand, it has repaid $500 million of the borrowings outstanding on its asset based revolving credit facility and has paid certain transaction expenses.

Thor Industries Inc. stock is now 19.60% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. THO Stock saw the intraday high of $124.75 and lowest of $110.95 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.20, which means current price is +20.56% above from all time high which was touched on 03/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 485.82K shares, THO reached a trading volume of 2063393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Thor Industries Inc. [THO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THO shares is $138.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Thor Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Thor Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on THO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Thor Industries Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for THO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for THO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has THO stock performed recently?

Thor Industries Inc. [THO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.18. With this latest performance, THO shares gained by 0.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.35 for Thor Industries Inc. [THO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.68, while it was recorded at 120.89 for the last single week of trading, and 120.64 for the last 200 days.

Thor Industries Inc. [THO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Thor Industries Inc. [THO] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.37 and a Gross Margin at +14.25. Thor Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.36.

Return on Total Capital for THO is now 20.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Thor Industries Inc. [THO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.55. Additionally, THO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Thor Industries Inc. [THO] managed to generate an average of $21,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.98.Thor Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Thor Industries Inc. [THO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for THO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Thor Industries Inc. go to 5.90%.

Insider trade positions for Thor Industries Inc. [THO]

There are presently around $5,623 million, or 92.70% of THO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of THO stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 5,843,889, which is approximately -7.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,232,117 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $581.92 million in THO stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $578.87 million in THO stock with ownership of nearly 11.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Thor Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Thor Industries Inc. [NYSE:THO] by around 4,497,883 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 5,833,787 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 40,226,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,557,943 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. THO stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 893,742 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 742,041 shares during the same period.