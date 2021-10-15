why DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.76

DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE: DHT] gained 0.78% on the last trading session, reaching $6.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 2, 2021 that DHT Holdings, Inc. announces share buyback.

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 1, 2021 – DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) (“DHT”) announces that the Company has purchased 1,230,302 of its own shares — equivalent to 0.7% of its outstanding shares — at an average price of $5.466 in the period from August 12, 2021 to August 23, 2021. The shares have been retired upon receipt.

About DHT Holdings, Inc. DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment. We operate through our integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore and Norway. You shall recognize us by our business approach with an experienced organization with focus on first rate operations and customer service, quality ships, prudent capital structure to accommodate staying power through the business cycles, a combination of market exposure and fixed income contracts for our fleet, a counter cyclical philosophy with respect to investments, employment of our fleet and capital allocation and a transparent corporate structure maintaining a high level of integrity and good governance. For further information: www.dhtankers.com.

DHT Holdings Inc. represents 170.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.10 billion with the latest information. DHT stock price has been found in the range of $6.485 to $6.695.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, DHT reached a trading volume of 1956023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHT shares is $7.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for DHT Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $7.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for DHT Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DHT Holdings Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31.

Trading performance analysis for DHT stock

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, DHT shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.23 for DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.86, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.94 for the last 200 days.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.20 and a Gross Margin at +49.79. DHT Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.53.

Return on Total Capital for DHT is now 19.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.58. Additionally, DHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT] managed to generate an average of $14,792,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.DHT Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHT Holdings Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DHT Holdings Inc. [DHT]

There are presently around $619 million, or 61.40% of DHT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,212,077, which is approximately 31.021% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 12,630,892 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.1 million in DHT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $48.43 million in DHT stock with ownership of nearly 16.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DHT Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in DHT Holdings Inc. [NYSE:DHT] by around 18,454,993 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 10,783,954 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 65,946,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,185,222 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHT stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,511,352 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,028,763 shares during the same period.