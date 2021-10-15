why 3M Company [MMM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $200.26

3M Company [NYSE: MMM] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 1.78 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $180.32. The company report on October 6, 2021 that 3M Homeowner Survey Shows Strong Interest in Eco-friendly Construction Materials and Practices.

From reducing air pollution to using renewable energy as a power source, U.S. homeowners have an overwhelming desire for more information, more choices, and more action across the industry for eco-friendly construction materials and practices, according to the 2021 3M Home Renovation Study.

“Many homeowners are now inspired to choose construction materials that both serve their conventional purpose and make a positive impact for the environment,” said Josh Orman, 3M Industrial Mineral Products Division, Senior Manager of Business Development. “It’s encouraging to see consumers and 3M taking action to improve our environment.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2265851 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 3M Company stands at 1.28% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for MMM stock reached $104.84 billion, with 581.00 million shares outstanding and 577.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, MMM reached a trading volume of 2265851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 3M Company [MMM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMM shares is $200.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMM stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for 3M Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $213 to $193. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for 3M Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on MMM stock. On July 12, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for MMM shares from 218 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3M Company is set at 3.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for MMM in the course of the last twelve months was 28.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has MMM stock performed recently?

3M Company [MMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, MMM shares dropped by -2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.35 for 3M Company [MMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 187.68, while it was recorded at 177.25 for the last single week of trading, and 190.09 for the last 200 days.

3M Company [MMM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3M Company [MMM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.61 and a Gross Margin at +48.47. 3M Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.73.

Return on Total Capital for MMM is now 21.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3M Company [MMM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.69. Additionally, MMM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3M Company [MMM] managed to generate an average of $56,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.3M Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for 3M Company [MMM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MMM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3M Company go to 8.86%.

Insider trade positions for 3M Company [MMM]

There are presently around $70,690 million, or 68.80% of MMM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,132,978, which is approximately 0.618% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,891,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.19 billion in MMM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.58 billion in MMM stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3M Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,093 institutional holders increased their position in 3M Company [NYSE:MMM] by around 16,498,213 shares. Additionally, 870 investors decreased positions by around 13,489,834 shares, while 376 investors held positions by with 362,036,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 392,024,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMM stock had 121 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,310,781 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,487,385 shares during the same period.