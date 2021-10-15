WestRock Company [WRK] stock Initiated by Truist analyst, price target now $47

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] slipped around -0.54 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.32 at the close of the session, down -1.08%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results, as well as other topics, on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. A press release detailing the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock’s website at ir.westrock.com. The webcast and presentation will also be archived on ir.westrock.com.

WestRock Company stock is now 13.30% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WRK Stock saw the intraday high of $50.30 and lowest of $49.17 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 62.03, which means current price is +23.17% above from all time high which was touched on 05/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, WRK reached a trading volume of 2768882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $63.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 13, 2021, representing the official price target for WestRock Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on WRK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 8.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.14. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.52 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.71, while it was recorded at 50.38 for the last single week of trading, and 51.00 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.51 and a Gross Margin at +15.74. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.93.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 5.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.47. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of -$14,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for WestRock Company [WRK]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WestRock Company go to 26.55%.

Insider trade positions for WestRock Company [WRK]

There are presently around $11,055 million, or 86.70% of WRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WRK stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 30,153,272, which is approximately 5.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 29,987,226 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.48 billion in WRK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.05 billion in WRK stock with ownership of nearly -3.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WestRock Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in WestRock Company [NYSE:WRK] by around 19,542,592 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 16,302,227 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 188,307,164 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 224,151,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WRK stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,079,054 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,675,501 shares during the same period.