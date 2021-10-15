Wall Street Analyst Upgrade BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ: BLRX] gained 8.75% on the last trading session, reaching $2.86 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that BioLineRx Announces Positive Results from Pharmacoeconomic Study Positioning Motixafortide as Potential Standard of Care in Stem Cell Mobilization.

– Results demonstrate significant cost benefits of using Motixafortide in combination with G-CSF as standard-of-care mobilization therapy for all multiple myeloma patients undergoing autologous stem cell transplantation -.

– Results from pre-planned study, on top of highly significant and clinically meaningful results from Phase 3 GENESIS trial announced in May 2021, strongly support potential use of Motixafortide as standard of care in stem cell mobilization -.

BioLineRx Ltd. represents 46.08 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $137.79 million with the latest information. BLRX stock price has been found in the range of $2.69 to $3.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 455.11K shares, BLRX reached a trading volume of 4108714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for BioLineRx Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2017, representing the official price target for BioLineRx Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $1, while Maxim Group kept a Hold rating on BLRX stock. On August 17, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for BLRX shares from 8 to 4.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioLineRx Ltd. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

Trading performance analysis for BLRX stock

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, BLRX shares gained by 4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.53 for BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.81, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.95 for the last 200 days.

BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for BLRX is now -63.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -111.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 34.88. Additionally, BLRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.86, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX] managed to generate an average of -$2,716,924 per employee.BioLineRx Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at BioLineRx Ltd. [BLRX]

Positions in BioLineRx Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in BioLineRx Ltd. [NASDAQ:BLRX] by around 471,399 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 3,834,977 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 2,838,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,467,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 164,476 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,506 shares during the same period.