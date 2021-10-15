Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Mattel Inc. [MAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] price surged by 3.52 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Mattel Achieves 97% Recycled or Forest Stewardship Council (FSC)-Certified Paper and Wood Fiber for Products and Packaging in 2020, Exceeding Its Goal.

FSC Honors Mattel with 2021 Leadership Award for Excellence in use of FSC-Certified Products and Commitment to Responsible Forest Management.

The Company also Announces Reforestation Tree Equity Partnership with American Forests.

A sum of 2738933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Mattel Inc. shares reached a high of $19.85 and dropped to a low of $19.06 until finishing in the latest session at $19.71.

The one-year MAT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.4. The average equity rating for MAT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $14 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on MAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 15.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -4.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.63 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.56, while it was recorded at 19.14 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mattel Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.02 and a Gross Margin at +47.96. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.76.

Return on Total Capital for MAT is now 11.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.46. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 534.01. Additionally, MAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 520.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 82.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mattel Inc. [MAT] managed to generate an average of $3,945 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

MAT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 10.00%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,821 million, or 99.94% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 46,969,363, which is approximately 0.051% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 46,552,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $917.55 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $628.04 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.648% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 20,944,182 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 11,912,327 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 313,220,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 346,076,715 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,832,037 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 3,996,149 shares during the same period.