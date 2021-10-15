Wall Street Analyst Initiated Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ: GMBL] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.39 during the day while it closed the day at $6.79. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Esports Entertainment Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Results.

Q4 revenue up 63% over Q3 to $8.8 million.

$16.8 million revenue generated for fiscal year 2021.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GMBL stock has declined by -25.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.47% and gained 6.93% year-on date.

The market cap for GMBL stock reached $151.28 million, with 16.95 million shares outstanding and 16.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 354.35K shares, GMBL reached a trading volume of 3661532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on GMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for GMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

GMBL stock trade performance evaluation

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, GMBL shares dropped by -16.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.08 for Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.95, while it was recorded at 6.51 for the last single week of trading, and 10.84 for the last 200 days.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GMBL is now -121.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -323.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -323.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -151.17.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [GMBL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16 million, or 10.00% of GMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GMBL stocks are: ATOM INVESTORS LP with ownership of 308,884, which is approximately -25.188% of the company’s market cap and around 25.31% of the total institutional ownership; JACOB ASSET MANAGEMENT OF NEW YORK LLC, holding 289,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 million in GMBL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.45 million in GMBL stock with ownership of nearly -11.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Esports Entertainment Group Inc. [NASDAQ:GMBL] by around 750,738 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,486,998 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 60,285 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,298,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GMBL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 570,118 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,098,888 shares during the same period.