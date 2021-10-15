Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] closed the trading session at $24.49 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.44, while the highest price level was $25.08. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Win an Orlando Vacation for 50 Friends and Family in Honor of the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.16 percent and weekly performance of -5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.21M shares, SAVE reached to a volume of 4482591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $36.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on June 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SAVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 22.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

SAVE stock trade performance evaluation

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.41. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -1.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.23, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -44.65 and a Gross Margin at -39.96. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.68.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now -12.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.84. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 60.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of -$49,321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,695 million, or 64.50% of SAVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,684,912, which is approximately 12.127% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,200,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.33 million in SAVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $155.81 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly -20.836% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Spirit Airlines Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 10,595,790 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 10,084,043 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 48,521,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,201,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,772,525 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 1,558,412 shares during the same period.