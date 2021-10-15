Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 2.43 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.16. The company report on October 12, 2021 that INOVIO Announces Online Preprint Publication of Homologous Boosting Data for its COVID-19 DNA Vaccine Candidate, INO-4800.

Online preprint details full Phase 1 data set of 120 participants, of which 82.5% received a booster dose of INO-4800.

INO-4800 was well-tolerated, with no serious adverse events reported.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2234738 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 3.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.55%.

The market cap for INO stock reached $1.52 billion, with 209.56 million shares outstanding and 206.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 2234738 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]?

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 234.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has INO stock performed recently?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.99. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -5.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.15 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.97, while it was recorded at 6.88 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.50.

Earnings analysis for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 45.80%.

Insider trade positions for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $530 million, or 35.90% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,171,701, which is approximately 3.749% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,948,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.39 million in INO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $63.77 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 7.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,534,215 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 11,120,138 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 51,329,757 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,984,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,484,894 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 9,419,096 shares during the same period.