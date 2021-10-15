UBS lifts News Corporation [NWSA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] slipped around -0.19 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $23.69 at the close of the session, down -0.80%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Realtor.com® September Housing Report: Inventory Just Hit a 2021 High, Which Means More Choices for Fall Buyers.

U.S. inventory declines continued to shrink (-22.2% year-over-year) despite a dip in new listings in September.

New housing data shows inventory hit a 2021 high in September, giving buyers more choices than they have had all year, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Report released. Nearly one-third of the 50 largest metros continued to see increases in newly-listed homes compared to last year and in Austin, Texas; Portland, Ore.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Washington, D.C., new listings were up more than 10% year-over-year.

News Corporation stock is now 31.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWSA Stock saw the intraday high of $24.16 and lowest of $23.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.97, which means current price is +33.46% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, NWSA reached a trading volume of 3296719 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about News Corporation [NWSA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $32.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on NWSA stock. On February 12, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWSA shares from 15 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has NWSA stock performed recently?

News Corporation [NWSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 7.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.13, while it was recorded at 23.94 for the last single week of trading, and 24.06 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.43 and a Gross Margin at +41.10. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 5.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.50. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $13,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for News Corporation [NWSA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 19.54%.

Insider trade positions for News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $9,183 million, or 99.77% of NWSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,684,432, which is approximately 0.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,175,051 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $789.38 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 20.587% of the company’s market capitalization.

>> 7 Top Picks for the Post-Pandemic Economy <<

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 228 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 35,415,157 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 30,294,791 shares, while 59 investors held positions by with 321,938,025 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 387,647,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,616,264 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 8,422,889 shares during the same period.

