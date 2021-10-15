Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Stock trading around $357.46 per share: What’s Next?

Twilio Inc. [NYSE: TWLO] price surged by 3.38 percent to reach at $11.7. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Twilio to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results on October 27, 2021.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO)(LTSE: TWLO), the leading cloud communications platform, announced that its third quarter 2021 results will be released on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after market close. Twilio will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. (PT) / 5:00 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, to discuss its results with the investment community. Investors and analysts should register for the call in advance by visiting http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7041688. A live webcast will also be available on the Twilio Investor Relations website at https://investors.twilio.com. A replay will be available at (800) 585-8367 (U.S.) or (416) 621-4642 (non-U.S.) with conference ID 7041688 until 11:59 p.m. (ET) on November 3, 2021.

Twilio uses its investor relations website (https://investors.twilio.com), its Twitter feed (@twilio), and the Twitter feed of Twilio’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Lawson (@jeffiel), as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

A sum of 2328239 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Twilio Inc. shares reached a high of $362.29 and dropped to a low of $351.10 until finishing in the latest session at $357.46.

The one-year TWLO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.89. The average equity rating for TWLO stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Twilio Inc. [TWLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWLO shares is $475.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for Twilio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Twilio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $415, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TWLO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twilio Inc. is set at 12.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 33.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWLO in the course of the last twelve months was 3217.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.90.

TWLO Stock Performance Analysis:

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.27. With this latest performance, TWLO shares gained by 4.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.22 for Twilio Inc. [TWLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 345.83, while it was recorded at 334.23 for the last single week of trading, and 359.91 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twilio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twilio Inc. [TWLO] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.74 and a Gross Margin at +49.76. Twilio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.87.

Return on Total Capital for TWLO is now -6.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.07. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.18. Additionally, TWLO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twilio Inc. [TWLO] managed to generate an average of -$234,581 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Twilio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

TWLO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWLO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Twilio Inc. go to 20.50%.

Twilio Inc. [TWLO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,144 million, or 84.50% of TWLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWLO stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,978,417, which is approximately 1.405% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,916,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.54 billion in TWLO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.23 billion in TWLO stock with ownership of nearly -18.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twilio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 506 institutional holders increased their position in Twilio Inc. [NYSE:TWLO] by around 16,441,910 shares. Additionally, 374 investors decreased positions by around 12,823,905 shares, while 152 investors held positions by with 111,013,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,279,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWLO stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,332,782 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 1,918,875 shares during the same period.