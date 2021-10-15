Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] is 14.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SWX] surged by $4.57 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $72.00 during the day while it closed the day at $69.49. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Southwest Gas Holdings Issues Statement In Response To Letter From Carl C. Icahn.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SWX) issued the following statement in response to a publicly released letter from Carl C. Icahn.

“The Southwest Gas Holdings Board of Directors remains committed to engaging with stockholders and welcomes their constructive input on ideas to maximize stockholder value. Should Icahn Enterprises commence a tender offer for Southwest Gas Holdings common shares, the Board will review the offer in consultation with its financial and legal advisors to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. The Company notes that on October 10, 2021, it put in place a short-term stockholder rights plan designed to protect stockholder interests by reducing the likelihood that any person or group could gain control of Southwest Gas Holdings without appropriately compensating Southwest Gas Holdings’ stockholders for control.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 5.13% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWX stock has declined by -2.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.99% and gained 14.39% year-on date.

The market cap for SWX stock reached $4.22 billion, with 58.61 million shares outstanding and 57.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 469.24K shares, SWX reached a trading volume of 2537010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWX shares is $77.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on SWX stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SWX shares from 76 to 73.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43.

SWX stock trade performance evaluation

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.13. With this latest performance, SWX shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.32 for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.18, while it was recorded at 65.27 for the last single week of trading, and 67.08 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.82 and a Gross Margin at +14.75. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Return on Total Capital for SWX is now 7.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.95. Additionally, SWX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] managed to generate an average of $20,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. go to 4.00%.

Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [SWX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,452 million, or 85.80% of SWX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,923,870, which is approximately 14.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,721,646 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.6 million in SWX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $223.3 million in SWX stock with ownership of nearly 7.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SWX] by around 5,255,795 shares. Additionally, 138 investors decreased positions by around 4,924,189 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 39,495,264 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,675,248 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWX stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,058,498 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 584,682 shares during the same period.