Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] moved down -2.16: Why It’s Important

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: SWKS] price plunged by -2.16 percent to reach at -$3.43. The company report on September 2, 2021 that Skyworks to Present at the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWKS), an innovator of high-performance analog semiconductors connecting people, places and things, announced that executives will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Technology Conference at 4:30 p.m. EDT on Sept. 13, 2021.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210902005088/en/.

A sum of 2729426 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.41M shares. Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $157.6977 and dropped to a low of $154.53 until finishing in the latest session at $155.22.

The one-year SWKS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.34. The average equity rating for SWKS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWKS shares is $210.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWKS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stock. On January 29, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWKS shares from 185 to 215.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skyworks Solutions Inc. is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWKS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWKS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.40.

SWKS Stock Performance Analysis:

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.67. With this latest performance, SWKS shares dropped by -12.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWKS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.70 for Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 175.48, while it was recorded at 159.29 for the last single week of trading, and 176.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skyworks Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.99 and a Gross Margin at +47.71. Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.28.

Return on Total Capital for SWKS is now 21.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.30. Additionally, SWKS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] managed to generate an average of $81,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Skyworks Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.80.

SWKS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWKS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skyworks Solutions Inc. go to 16.88%.

Skyworks Solutions Inc. [SWKS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,281 million, or 77.00% of SWKS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWKS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,716,534, which is approximately -0.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,215,030 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in SWKS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.15 billion in SWKS stock with ownership of nearly 0.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skyworks Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 494 institutional holders increased their position in Skyworks Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:SWKS] by around 6,808,469 shares. Additionally, 449 investors decreased positions by around 8,491,784 shares, while 157 investors held positions by with 108,919,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,219,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWKS stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,768,362 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,857 shares during the same period.