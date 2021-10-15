Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain 22.18% so far this year. What now?

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE: SKX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.44% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.29%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that SKECHERS USA, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, October 28th.

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, and a global footwear leader, announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Thursday, October 28, 2021. A conference call will be held the same day at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Participating on the call will be David Weinberg, Chief Operating Officer, and John Vandemore, Chief Financial Officer.

The call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.skechers.com. For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay will be available beginning October 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET, through November 11, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial 844-512-2921 (U.S.) or 412-317-6671 (International) and use passcode: 13723310.

Over the last 12 months, SKX stock rose by 38.08%. The one-year Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.48. The average equity rating for SKX stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.93 billion, with 155.56 million shares outstanding and 132.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, SKX stock reached a trading volume of 2994030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKX shares is $64.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKX stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price from $55 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Buy rating on SKX stock. On April 23, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SKX shares from 44 to 56.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for SKX in the course of the last twelve months was 41.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

SKX Stock Performance Analysis:

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.29. With this latest performance, SKX shares dropped by -3.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.09 for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.32, while it was recorded at 42.13 for the last single week of trading, and 44.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skechers U.S.A. Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +44.52. Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.14.

Return on Total Capital for SKX is now 3.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.24. Additionally, SKX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 70.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] managed to generate an average of $8,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Skechers U.S.A. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

SKX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SKX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Skechers U.S.A. Inc. go to 71.55%.

Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [SKX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,553 million, or 93.20% of SKX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,125,784, which is approximately -1.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,469,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.53 million in SKX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $538.72 million in SKX stock with ownership of nearly -1.221% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Skechers U.S.A. Inc. [NYSE:SKX] by around 13,886,302 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 16,244,756 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 96,321,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,452,662 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKX stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,459,994 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,790,977 shares during the same period.