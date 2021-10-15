Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] moved down -5.20: Why It’s Important

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE: STNG] slipped around -0.92 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $16.76 at the close of the session, down -5.20%. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Leading Industry Speakers to Present at Capital Link’s 13th Annual New York Maritime Forum.

3 Days – 21 Sessions – 90+ Speakers.

SHIPPING – IS IT ALL GLITTER AND GOLD?.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock is now 49.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STNG Stock saw the intraday high of $18.11 and lowest of $16.52 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.67, which means current price is +51.13% above from all time high which was touched on 06/28/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 842.69K shares, STNG reached a trading volume of 2614375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STNG shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DNB Markets have made an estimate for Scorpio Tankers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Scorpio Tankers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $24 to $15, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on STNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Scorpio Tankers Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for STNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for STNG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has STNG stock performed recently?

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.81. With this latest performance, STNG shares gained by 2.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.95 for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.43, while it was recorded at 17.67 for the last single week of trading, and 17.48 for the last 200 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.63 and a Gross Margin at +35.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.28.

Return on Total Capital for STNG is now 5.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.00. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.54. Additionally, STNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG] managed to generate an average of $3,764,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Scorpio Tankers Inc. [STNG]

There are presently around $451 million, or 50.40% of STNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STNG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,702,144, which is approximately -1.324% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,694,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.16 million in STNG stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $15.59 million in STNG stock with ownership of nearly 218.475% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. [NYSE:STNG] by around 4,511,751 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 2,297,924 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 20,121,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,931,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STNG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 926,385 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 303,484 shares during the same period.