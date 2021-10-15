Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] is -51.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRPT] closed the trading session at $83.00 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.27, while the highest price level was $85.75. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $500 Million Public Offering of Common Stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 6,172,840 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $81.00 per share. In addition, Sarepta has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 925,926 shares of its common stock on the same terms and conditions as the initial shares sold to the underwriters. Sarepta anticipates the gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, to be approximately $500.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 18, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -51.32 percent and weekly performance of -12.63 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.60 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.25 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 875.97K shares, SRPT reached to a volume of 3786674 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRPT shares is $119.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $92 to $87. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SRPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is set at 4.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 22.64.

SRPT stock trade performance evaluation

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.63. With this latest performance, SRPT shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.44 for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.79, while it was recorded at 90.40 for the last single week of trading, and 83.03 for the last 200 days.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -104.44 and a Gross Margin at +83.28. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -102.60.

Return on Total Capital for SRPT is now -33.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -32.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 143.59. Additionally, SRPT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT] managed to generate an average of -$639,871 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [SRPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,337 million, or 81.10% of SRPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,456,402, which is approximately 1.226% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 6,894,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.26 million in SRPT stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $465.39 million in SRPT stock with ownership of nearly 85.171% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRPT] by around 9,830,757 shares. Additionally, 208 investors decreased positions by around 12,182,491 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 42,290,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,303,514 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRPT stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,457,008 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 2,658,456 shares during the same period.