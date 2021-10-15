RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] – find out why.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE: FSK] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.22%. The company report on October 14, 2021 that FSK Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule for Third Quarter 2021.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) announced plans to release its third quarter 2021 results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, November 8, 2021.

FSK will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, to discuss its third quarter 2021 results. All interested parties are welcome to participate and can access the conference call by dialing (833) 818-6808 and using conference ID 6949375 approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. The conference call will also be webcast, which can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of FSK’s website at www.fskkradvisor.com under Events.

Over the last 12 months, FSK stock rose by 44.80%. The one-year FS KKR Capital Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.91. The average equity rating for FSK stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.52 billion, with 285.13 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.09M shares, FSK stock reached a trading volume of 2374956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSK shares is $23.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for FS KKR Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Hovde Group raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for FS KKR Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FS KKR Capital Corp. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88.

FSK Stock Performance Analysis:

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, FSK shares gained by 0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.49 for FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.63, while it was recorded at 22.93 for the last single week of trading, and 20.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FS KKR Capital Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.95 and a Gross Margin at +22.82. FS KKR Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -271.81.

Return on Total Capital for FSK is now -2.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.35. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.10. Additionally, FSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 129.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.35.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.

FSK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for FS KKR Capital Corp. go to -0.90%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. [FSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,978 million, or 13.40% of FSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSK stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 11,851,326, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.15% of the total institutional ownership; OAK HILL ADVISORS LP, holding 11,412,311 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $260.77 million in FSK stocks shares; and COMMONWEALTH EQUITY SERVICES, LLC, currently with $127.45 million in FSK stock with ownership of nearly -5.696% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in FS KKR Capital Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in FS KKR Capital Corp. [NYSE:FSK] by around 10,793,809 shares. Additionally, 197 investors decreased positions by around 7,733,975 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 68,028,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,556,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSK stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,137 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 1,548,720 shares during the same period.