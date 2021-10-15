RBC Capital Mkts lifts Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $9.56 at the close of the session, up 0.53%. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Eldorado Gold Announces Third Quarter 2021 Preliminary Production Results and Conference Call Details.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce third quarter 2021 preliminary gold production of 125,459 ounces, an 8% increase from 116,066 ounces produced in the second quarter 2021. Based on strong production performance in the first nine months of 2021, the Company is reviewing the full year 2021 production guidance ranges and will provide an update with the release of its financial and operational results on October 28, 2021. Detailed production, by asset, is outlined in the table below.

Q3 2021 and Year-to-Date 2021 Preliminary Gold Production.

Eldorado Gold Corporation stock is now -27.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EGO Stock saw the intraday high of $9.63 and lowest of $9.435 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.49, which means current price is +28.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.68M shares, EGO reached a trading volume of 1996406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGO in the course of the last twelve months was 11.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has EGO stock performed recently?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.49. With this latest performance, EGO shares gained by 12.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.54 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.42, while it was recorded at 8.92 for the last single week of trading, and 10.50 for the last 200 days.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.75 and a Gross Margin at +29.63. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.16.

Return on Total Capital for EGO is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.76. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.58. Additionally, EGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to -3.01%.

Insider trade positions for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]

There are presently around $976 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD with ownership of 19,289,420, which is approximately 36.418% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 18,514,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.0 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $99.42 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly -29.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 13,211,223 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 11,693,055 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 77,210,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,114,365 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,399 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 4,477,377 shares during the same period.