Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] Is Currently 0.05 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] gained 0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $55.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that University of Michigan Health-West Expands Adoption of the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience to Enhance Patient Care and Physician Satisfaction.

Providers and patients report more engaging encounters with less distraction from administrative tasks using the Nuance Dragon Ambient eXperience solution.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced that the University of Michigan Health-West (formerly Metro Health – University of Michigan Health) has expanded its deployment of the Nuance® Dragon® Ambient eXperience™ (DAX™), an ambient clinical intelligence solution that empowers physicians to reduce administrative workloads and focus on patient care with clinical documentation that writes itself.

Nuance Communications Inc. represents 294.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $17.39 billion with the latest information. NUAN stock price has been found in the range of $55.13 to $55.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.12M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 3081556 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $56.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 79.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NUAN stock

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.23. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.35 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.07, while it was recorded at 55.15 for the last single week of trading, and 51.41 for the last 200 days.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.00 and a Gross Margin at +53.35. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.95.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 146.21. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of $4,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]

There are presently around $15,206 million, or 88.70% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,421,625, which is approximately 2.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 13,452,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $742.45 million in NUAN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $693.05 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -14.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 137,313,558 shares. Additionally, 275 investors decreased positions by around 168,772,557 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 30,566,588 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,519,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 74,184,166 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 56,596,587 shares during the same period.