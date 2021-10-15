MPLX LP [MPLX] moved up 2.28: Why It’s Important

MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] closed the trading session at $30.93 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.33, while the highest price level was $31.05. The company report on September 22, 2021 that MPLX LP to Report Third-Quarter Financial Results November 2, 2021.

MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX), a master limited partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC), will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. EDT to discuss 2021 third-quarter financial results.

Interested parties may listen to the conference call by visiting MPLX’s website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX’s website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.86 percent and weekly performance of 5.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 16.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.92M shares, MPLX reached to a volume of 2201181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MPLX LP [MPLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLX shares is $32.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for MPLX LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for MPLX LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on MPLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MPLX LP is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MPLX stock trade performance evaluation

MPLX LP [MPLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, MPLX shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.80 for MPLX LP [MPLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.56, while it was recorded at 30.26 for the last single week of trading, and 27.17 for the last 200 days.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MPLX LP [MPLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.48 and a Gross Margin at +45.40. MPLX LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.47.

Return on Total Capital for MPLX is now 9.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 150.49. Additionally, MPLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 163.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MPLX LP [MPLX] managed to generate an average of -$126,316 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.MPLX LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MPLX LP [MPLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLX LP go to 9.94%.

MPLX LP [MPLX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,567 million, or 27.20% of MPLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLX stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC with ownership of 67,736,346, which is approximately 0.381% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 21,373,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $661.08 million in MPLX stocks shares; and ALPS ADVISORS INC, currently with $619.4 million in MPLX stock with ownership of nearly 0.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MPLX LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX] by around 11,566,481 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 20,068,425 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 245,358,299 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,993,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLX stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,743,325 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 2,706,302 shares during the same period.