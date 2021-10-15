Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Revenue clocked in at $0.83 million, down -68.17% YTD: What’s Next?

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: MRSN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.89%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Target and Presents New Preclinical Data for XMT-2056, First Immunosynthen STING-Agonist ADC, at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics.

Preclinical data demonstrate that XMT-2056 activates the STING pathway in a target-dependent manner in both tumor cells and tumor-resident immune cells and is significantly more efficacious in head-to-head studies than trastuzumab-TLR7/8 agonist ADC and small-molecule systemically-administered STING agonist benchmarks.

XMT-2056 targets a novel epitope of HER2 with differentiated binding from trastuzumab and pertuzumab, potentially allowing for broad combinability with approved and investigational HER2 therapies.

Over the last 12 months, MRSN stock dropped by -55.68%. The average equity rating for MRSN stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $618.14 million, with 69.62 million shares outstanding and 54.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 742.49K shares, MRSN stock reached a trading volume of 2253097 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on MRSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 746.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01.

MRSN Stock Performance Analysis:

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.89. With this latest performance, MRSN shares dropped by -5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.39 for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.92, while it was recorded at 8.76 for the last single week of trading, and 15.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10641.30. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10633.45.

Return on Total Capital for MRSN is now -53.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.38. Additionally, MRSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] managed to generate an average of -$800,409 per employee.Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [MRSN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $598 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRSN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,822,704, which is approximately 10.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,877,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.25 million in MRSN stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $57.6 million in MRSN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:MRSN] by around 6,892,184 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 6,368,401 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 57,292,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,553,416 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRSN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,559,396 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,771,896 shares during the same period.