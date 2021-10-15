Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $23

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE: MPW] gained 1.18% or 0.24 points to close at $20.59 with a heavy trading volume of 3019404 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Marble Licenses Its Proprietary Marble Connect API With Vinn Auto.

It opened the trading session at $20.53, the shares rose to $20.65 and dropped to $20.385, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MPW points out that the company has recorded -7.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, MPW reached to a volume of 3019404 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPW shares is $23.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Medical Properties Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Medical Properties Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $21.50, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on MPW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Medical Properties Trust Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for MPW stock

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, MPW shares gained by 1.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.38, while it was recorded at 20.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.07 for the last 200 days.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.00 and a Gross Margin at +50.54. Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.37.

Return on Total Capital for MPW is now 3.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.81. Additionally, MPW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 118.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW] managed to generate an average of $4,050,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

An analysis of insider ownership at Medical Properties Trust Inc. [MPW]

There are presently around $9,797 million, or 82.40% of MPW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,493,153, which is approximately 2.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 80,732,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in MPW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $644.08 million in MPW stock with ownership of nearly -5.655% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Medical Properties Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 307 institutional holders increased their position in Medical Properties Trust Inc. [NYSE:MPW] by around 36,055,545 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 37,411,392 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 402,356,078 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 475,823,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPW stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,266,786 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,582,666 shares during the same period.