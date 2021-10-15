Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain 17.66% so far this year. What now?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 0.39 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $155.22. The company report on October 12, 2021 that St. Regis Hotels & Resorts Plans To Double Its Global Resort Portfolio Over The Next Five Years By Debuting In The World’s Most Glamorous Destinations.

Iconic Luxury Brand to Usher in a New Era of Enchantment in the World’s Most Exquisite Leisure Locales in Bermuda, Mexico, Morocco, Aruba, China, the Dominican Republic, Oman and Qatar.

Solidifying St. Regis Hotels & Resorts’ position as a leader in luxury, the iconic brand expects to expand its existing portfolio of 15 curated resorts with plans to debut eleven new enchanted escapes by 2025 in some of the world’s most coveted leisure destinations, including locales most desired by the next generation of luxury travelers within the Caribbean, North America, North Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific. St. Regis has 49 open hotels and resorts, with 29 hotels and resorts in its pipeline, representing expected growth of nearly 60 percent over the next five years in both urban and leisure destination.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1968406 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Marriott International Inc. stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for MAR stock reached $50.76 billion, with 327.10 million shares outstanding and 271.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, MAR reached a trading volume of 1968406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $150.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $150 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on February 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $110 to $150, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on MAR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 3.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 63.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 378.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has MAR stock performed recently?

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.60. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 7.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.20 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.55, while it was recorded at 156.24 for the last single week of trading, and 140.84 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $30,098 million, or 60.40% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,915,080, which is approximately 1.694% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,193,805 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.9 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly -25.821% of the company’s market capitalization.

498 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 15,845,497 shares. Additionally, 370 investors decreased positions by around 14,371,947 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 163,687,993 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,905,437 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,261,176 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,891,215 shares during the same period.