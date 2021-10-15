Market cap of Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] reaches 48.46B – now what?

Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE: SCCO] price surged by 5.87 percent to reach at $3.49.

A sum of 1974787 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 975.70K shares. Southern Copper Corporation shares reached a high of $63.42 and dropped to a low of $60.54 until finishing in the latest session at $62.99.

The one-year SCCO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.49. The average equity rating for SCCO stock is currently 3.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCCO shares is $65.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCCO stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Southern Copper Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $57 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Southern Copper Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $65, while UBS kept a Sell rating on SCCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southern Copper Corporation is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCCO in the course of the last twelve months was 40.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

SCCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.03. With this latest performance, SCCO shares gained by 1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.74 for Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.89, while it was recorded at 59.79 for the last single week of trading, and 67.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Southern Copper Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.08 and a Gross Margin at +40.66. Southern Copper Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.67.

Return on Total Capital for SCCO is now 21.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.13. Additionally, SCCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] managed to generate an average of $113,987 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Southern Copper Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

SCCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southern Copper Corporation go to 7.36%.

Southern Copper Corporation [SCCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,587 million, or 7.60% of SCCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCCO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,522,402, which is approximately -4.044% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 3,815,295 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.32 million in SCCO stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $180.31 million in SCCO stock with ownership of nearly 25.211% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southern Copper Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 215 institutional holders increased their position in Southern Copper Corporation [NYSE:SCCO] by around 7,148,234 shares. Additionally, 206 investors decreased positions by around 10,521,087 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 39,280,812 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,950,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCCO stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,365,937 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,481,657 shares during the same period.