Market cap of RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC] reaches 707.93M – now what?

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: RBAC] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $9.89 with a heavy trading volume of 4118126 shares. The company report on October 13, 2021 that Ticketing Technology Leader SeatGeek to Be Publicly Listed in Business Combination with RedBall Acquisition Corp.

SeatGeek has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with RedBall Acquisition Corp.

Combined company positioned to be global technology ticketing marketplace and live entertainment technology platform, and the fastest-growing scaled company in its category.

It opened the trading session at $9.89, the shares rose to $9.91 and dropped to $9.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RBAC points out that the company has recorded -1.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 412.20K shares, RBAC reached to a volume of 4118126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RedBall Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.04 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for RBAC stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, RBAC shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.80 for RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.81, while it was recorded at 9.88 for the last single week of trading, and 10.07 for the last 200 days.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC] managed to generate an average of -$349,041 per employee.RedBall Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at RedBall Acquisition Corp. [RBAC]

54 institutional holders increased their position in RedBall Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:RBAC] by around 12,041,273 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 4,707,221 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 27,424,219 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,172,713 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBAC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,418,504 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,525,941 shares during the same period.