Market cap of Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] reaches 1.75B – now what?

Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE: JBI] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 7.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.53. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Janus International Group, Inc. Announces Redemption of Warrants.

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE: JBI) (“Janus” or the “Company”) announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement, dated as of June 7, 2021 by and between the Company (f/k/a Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc.) and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company (the “Warrant Agent”) and the Warrant Agreement, dated as of July 15, 2021, by and between the Company and the Warrant Agent (together, the “Warrant Agreements”), for a redemption price of $0.10 per Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on November 12, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”).

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreements, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock has been at least $10.00 per share on the trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. This share price performance target has been met. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Warrants.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2734645 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Janus International Group Inc. stands at 4.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.70%.

The market cap for JBI stock reached $1.75 billion, with 112.32 million shares outstanding and 106.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, JBI reached a trading volume of 2734645 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBI shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Janus International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Janus International Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Janus International Group Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for JBI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has JBI stock performed recently?

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.79. With this latest performance, JBI shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.21 for Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.67, while it was recorded at 12.17 for the last single week of trading.

Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for JBI is now -1.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Janus International Group Inc. [JBI] managed to generate an average of -$14,697,318 per employee.Janus International Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Janus International Group Inc. [JBI]

There are presently around $1,329 million, or 79.80% of JBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JBI stocks are: CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 52,854,385, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.00% of the total institutional ownership; WASATCH ADVISORS INC, holding 9,212,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.44 million in JBI stocks shares; and CORSAIR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $40.2 million in JBI stock with ownership of nearly -3.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Janus International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Janus International Group Inc. [NYSE:JBI] by around 73,411,969 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 3,491,919 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 29,146,374 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,050,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JBI stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 64,034,882 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,451,033 shares during the same period.