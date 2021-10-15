Market cap of Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] reaches 409.31M – now what?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.75% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.74%. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Genius Brands’ First Live-Action Original Series, “KC! Pop Quiz,” Premieres Exclusively On Kartoon Channel!.

Genius Brands to Deliver 140 Episodes of Trivia Gameshow Series Hosted By Influencer and Former Nickelodeon Star Casey Simpson.

Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) announces the double-episode premiere of its second original series and first live-action program, the unique trivia gameshow series for kids, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively on Kartoon Channel!.

Over the last 12 months, GNUS stock dropped by -3.57%. The average equity rating for GNUS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $409.31 million, with 300.65 million shares outstanding and 285.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, GNUS stock reached a trading volume of 2150885 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 81.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

GNUS Stock Performance Analysis:

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -7.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.97 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4734, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7091 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genius Brands International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $83 million, or 25.90% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.43 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.43 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 30,754,910 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 7,965,692 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,947,042 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,667,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,138,849 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 2,117,715 shares during the same period.