Market cap of Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] reaches 24.91B – now what?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] closed the trading session at $114.52 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.42, while the highest price level was $117.25. The company report on October 15, 2021 that Caesars Entertainment and Spiegelworld Announce Multimillion-Dollar Live Entertainment Deal To Create Three, All-New, Permanent Shows In Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans.

Caesars Entertainment (“Caesars” or the “Company”), the largest gaming and entertainment company in the U.S., inked a monumental deal with Spiegelworld, the Las Vegas-based entertainment trailblazer, collectively investing nearly $75 million to create three, all-new live entertainment experiences at Caesars resorts in Las Vegas, Atlantic City and New Orleans.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.19 percent and weekly performance of -1.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.70 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, CZR reached to a volume of 2347284 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $126.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.66.

CZR stock trade performance evaluation

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, CZR shares gained by 6.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 106.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.84 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 103.50, while it was recorded at 115.05 for the last single week of trading, and 95.16 for the last 200 days.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $23,011 million, or 94.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,628,538, which is approximately -15.583% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,804,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in CZR stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.8 billion in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -3.323% of the company’s market capitalization.

292 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 29,617,288 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 30,348,834 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 140,970,484 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,936,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,314,364 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,390,424 shares during the same period.