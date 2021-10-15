Market cap of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV] reaches 285.19M – now what?

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: ACEV] closed the trading session at $9.93 on 10/14/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.92, while the highest price level was $9.96. The company report on October 14, 2021 that Tempo Automation Inc., a Leading Software-Accelerated Electronics Manufacturer, Set to Go Public Through Merger with ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.

At Closing Tempo to Simultaneously Acquire Advanced Circuits and Whizz Systems, Inc. to Create a Transformative Digital Manufacturing Platform.

Tempo Automation, Inc. (“Tempo”), a leading software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, and ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (“ACE”) (Nasdaq: ACEV), a special-purpose acquisition company focusing on industrial and enterprise IT, announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined operating entity will be renamed “Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc.” and shares of its common stock are expected to trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker symbol “TMPO”. Highlights of the transaction include:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.84 percent and weekly performance of 0.10 percent. The stock has been moved at 0.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 201.10K shares, ACEV reached to a volume of 3296870 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, ACEV shares gained by 0.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.89, while it was recorded at 9.93 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [ACEV] managed to generate an average of -$2,297,089 per employee.ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

There are presently around $94 million, or 48.10% of ACEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACEV stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,183,610, which is approximately 32.61% of the company’s market cap and around 25.00% of the total institutional ownership; LINDEN ADVISORS LP, holding 1,159,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.52 million in ACEV stocks shares; and HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8.56 million in ACEV stock with ownership of nearly 849.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

36 institutional holders increased their position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:ACEV] by around 2,782,507 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 2,984,059 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,730,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,496,655 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACEV stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 709,149 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 2,470,619 shares during the same period.