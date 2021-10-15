Market Analysts see Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] price plunged by -0.73 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Synthetic Biologics Announces Second Adjournment of Annual Meeting of Shareholders Due to Lack of Quorum.

The Company Encourages All Shareholders of Record Who Have Not Yet Voted to Do So by October 13, 2021; Shareholders of Record May Vote Their Shares by Calling D.F. King & Co., Inc. Toll-free at 1-800-859-8509.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a diversified clinical-stage company leveraging the microbiome to develop therapeutics designed to prevent and treat gastrointestinal (“GI”) diseases in areas of high unmet need, announced the Company’s reconvened annual meeting of shareholders, on October 6, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. ET, was adjourned for a second time without any business being conducted due to lack of the required quorum.

A sum of 2123644 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.52M shares. Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares reached a high of $0.46 and dropped to a low of $0.43 until finishing in the latest session at $0.44.

The average equity rating for SYN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SYN Stock Performance Analysis:

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, SYN shares dropped by -9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.71 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4698, while it was recorded at 0.4333 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6066 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synthetic Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -113.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -89.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -78.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.89. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,004,300 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.00 and a Current Ratio set at 36.00.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 5.00% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,014,798, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,876,909 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.82 million in SYN stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.42 million in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 11.141% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 793,477 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,806,389 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 2,904,213 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,504,079 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 594,381 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 128,069 shares during the same period.