Market Analysts see NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] falling to $230. Time to buy?

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ: NXPI] loss -0.05% on the last trading session, reaching $183.10 price per share at the time. The company report on October 13, 2021 that NXP Semiconductors Names Bill Betz as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) announced that Bill Betz has been named NXP’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Betz, formerly Senior Vice President, Business Finance for NXP, replaces Peter Kelly, who – as announced this February – has decided to retire from NXP. Betz will report directly to NXP President and Chief Executive Officer Kurt Sievers.

“We are excited to have Bill join the NXP Management Team as CFO,” said Kurt Sievers, NXP President and CEO. “His experience, deep understanding of NXP’s business model, and the partnerships he has built with our business leaders will enable us to achieve our strategic growth and profitability goals.”.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. represents 272.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.45 billion with the latest information. NXPI stock price has been found in the range of $182.41 to $186.22.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, NXPI reached a trading volume of 2729221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXPI shares is $234.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $225 to $220, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on NXPI stock. On April 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NXPI shares from 225 to 235.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NXP Semiconductors N.V. is set at 5.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXPI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, NXPI shares dropped by -13.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.41 for NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NXPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 208.04, while it was recorded at 187.28 for the last single week of trading, and 196.15 for the last 200 days.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXP Semiconductors N.V. go to 18.42%.

There are presently around $44,923 million, or 96.20% of NXPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXPI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 22,951,494, which is approximately -16.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,687,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in NXPI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.25 billion in NXPI stock with ownership of nearly 1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

435 institutional holders increased their position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. [NASDAQ:NXPI] by around 15,104,157 shares. Additionally, 382 investors decreased positions by around 21,644,778 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 208,596,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 245,345,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXPI stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,350,988 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 1,914,675 shares during the same period.