Market Analysts see Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE: JOBY] traded at a high on 10/14/21, posting a 2.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $9.34. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Joby Aviation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Virtual Technology Conference.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY), a California-based company developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing, announced that Executive Chairman, Paul Sciarra, and CFO, Matt Field, will attend the Deutsche Bank Virtual Technology Conference on Friday, September 10th. The Company’s fireside chat presentation will be hosted at 12:45 PM ET. A webcast of the event will be available here.

About Joby Aviation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2023135 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Joby Aviation Inc. stands at 3.23% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.87%.

The market cap for JOBY stock reached $5.65 billion, with 86.25 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, JOBY reached a trading volume of 2023135 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]?

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Joby Aviation Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Joby Aviation Inc. is set at 0.56 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has JOBY stock performed recently?

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.30. With this latest performance, JOBY shares gained by 13.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.25% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.36 for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 9.16 for the last single week of trading, and 10.65 for the last 200 days.

Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Joby Aviation Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Joby Aviation Inc. [JOBY]

There are presently around $400 million, or 14.80% of JOBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOBY stocks are: 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,444,544, which is approximately 88.02% of the company’s market cap and around 28.50% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 4,318,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.34 million in JOBY stocks shares; and BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA, currently with $32.69 million in JOBY stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Joby Aviation Inc. [NYSE:JOBY] by around 10,872,373 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 6,568,256 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 25,406,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,846,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOBY stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,968,913 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,838,687 shares during the same period.